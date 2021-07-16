Revenue seize tobacco and cigarettes worth €7.3 million at Dublin Port

TOBACCO AND CIGARETTES with an estimated retail value of €7.3 million have been seized at Dublin Port.

As a result of routine profiling, and with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, Revenue officers seized over 5.8 tonnes of ‘roll your own’ tobacco and 5.3 million cigarettes at the port yesterday.

The consignment, which originated in Bulgaria, had an estimated retail value of €7.3 million, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €5.8 million.

This seizure of part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

It follows the seizure of 10.5 million cigarettes in Dublin Port yesterday, as part of a separate operation.

Businesses or members of the public who have any information regarding smuggling can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Investigations are ongoing.