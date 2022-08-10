Revenue officers seize 2.5 tonnes of illegal tobacco in Meath

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
REVENUE OFFICERS SEIZED 2,500kgs of ‘roll your own’ tobacco, from a commercial premises in County Meath during a routine operation today.
The illicit tobacco, branded ‘Flandria Virginia’, originated in the Netherlands and has an estimated retail value of over €1.7 million, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €1.4 million.
Investigations are ongoing.
This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply of illegal tobacco products.
Revenue has urged businesses or members of the public who have any information regarding smuggling, to contact them in confidence on the confidential free phone number 1800 295 295.
