Weather set to hit peaks of 28 degrees as Uisce Éireann appeals for people to conserve water

WITH THE WEATHER set to hit peaks of 28 degrees today, Uisce Éireann asking people to conserve water to prevent a shortage.

However, there are “no plans” to introduce general water restrictions or hosepipe bans according to the utility company.

Met Éireann has forecast that today’s temperatures will range from warm highs of 24 to 28 degrees.

It is set to be dry in most areas this morning with sunny spells.

However, showers will develop in the southeast and spread northwards over Leinster, some heavy with thunderstorms and spot flooding possible, especially in the east.

The afternoon will see sunshine and isolated heavy or thundery showers this afternoon with light to moderate southeast breezes.

Tonight will be warm, close and mainly dry along with lowest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees.

Water useage

As the warm spell continues, Uisce Éireann has renewed its appeal to the public to ‘Think Water Conservation’ as warm weather returns and demand increases.

It said demand is beginning to grow due to the weather, with the Greater Dublin region alone potentially seeing water use increase by up to 20 million litres per day.

As part of its annual campaign, Uisce Éireann is calling on households across the country to assess water usage habits and take practical steps to save water daily.

“With warm, dry weather experienced by much of the country this week and with many people now back in school and work after the holidays, Uisce Éireann has seen an increase in demand for water,” a spokesperson said.

“However, there are no plans to introduce general water restrictions or hosepipe bans.

“The public has been asked to help play their part in protecting essential water supplies for their local communities, and to conserve water where possible.”

Some of its water saving tips include:

· Checking your water consuming appliances such as washing machines and dishwaters for any plumbing issues. This includes looking out for dripping joints or leaking supply hoses

· Keep a jug of water in the fridge rather than letting the tap run cold and save six litres a day

· Making sure the tap is off while brushing teeth can save 84 litres of water a week

· Reducing shower time by 60 seconds can save up to 120 litres of water every week

· 250 litres of water a week can be saved by fixing any leaking or dripping taps in the garden