Wednesday 6 September 2023
Leah Farrell A man enjoying sunny weather in Dublin earlier this year.
# warmth
Good weather due to continue today with temperatures reaching 22-26 degrees
A few showers are also expected to develop across the west.
58 minutes ago

THE GOOD WEATHER is due to stick around today with highest temperatures of 22 to 26 degrees forecast.

Met Éireann has outlined that mist and fog patches currently over sections of the country will clear from most areas this morning to leave a warm and humid day with spells of sunshine.

Much of the country will have a dry day but a few showers will develop, mainly across the west. They may also may turn heavy and thundery.

Mist and fog may linger on some windward coasts throughout the day, Met Éireann said.

Temperatures are also set to reach 27C in the North, with parts of Britain facing a heatwave.

Areas in West Yorkshire, Cornwall, Devon and Wales hit heatwave criteria on Tuesday, the Met Office said, and more areas are expected to be added to the list as the week goes on.

It is the first time since June as temperatures rise and the hottest day of the year is expected this week.

And while the hottest temperature recorded on Tuesday was 30.7C and did not pass June’s top reading of 32.2C, a new record is likely on Wednesday or Thursday, the forecaster added.

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
