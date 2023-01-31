Together for Creeslough concert an opportunity to 'look forward with hope'

THE COMMUNITY OF Creeslough remembered the victims of the tragedy and thanked the emergency services who responded to the explosion with concert in Donegal last night.

The “Together For Creeslough” at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny featured former Westlife and Boyzone stars Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy, who both performed as “Boyzlife”.

Brian Kennedy, Clannad’s Moya Brennan, former Eurovision contestant Mickey Joe Harte, country-pop singer Lisa McHugh and fiddler Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh were among the musical acts.

Ten people were killed following an explosion in the Co Donegal village on the afternoon of Friday, 7 October.

Last night’s concert was described as an opportunity for Creeslough to “look forward with hope to the future”.

The first responders and those who helped in the aftermath of the tragedy were among the special guests.

The concert began with a reflection to honour the ten people who died and the names of the deceased were read out.

Local TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn described it as “a night of love and solidarity for the families of the victims of the terrible tragedy”, while fellow Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty said it was an “emotional and uplifting” concert.

Brian McFadden’s father is from Creeslough and speaking before last night’s concert, he said that he wanted to “do something myself to show my appreciation to the people and what they went through”.

Advertisement

He added: “Luckily I got to see all my family and friends in Creeslough before all this happened and it’s sad that I have to be coming home in these circumstances.

“But I’m glad when we come back this time we will be able to celebrate the positive things that have come out of this.”

McFadden also praised the “strength of the community” and described the concert as am opportunity to “celebrate the people of Creeslough and how incredible they really were amongst all of this”.

Local priest Fr John Joe Duffy, who officiated over most of the ten funerals, was also in attendance.

“Creeslough wants to say a very big thank you to all those who came to our aid,” said Fr Duffy prior to the concert.

“The thing that I have heard so much amongst the families is that the families wanted to say thank you. They wanted to say thank you to each and every person.

“Sometimes they can be forgotten, but we have not forgotten the part of so many people who came and risked their own lives and so this is our way of saying thank you.”

Joe Boland / NW Newspix Local priest Father John Joe Duffy at last night's 'Together for Creeslough' concert. Joe Boland / NW Newspix / NW Newspix

Fr Duffy added: “Coming together is so very important because a burden shared is a burden eased somewhat. I believe this is part of the ongoing healing process that we have been involved in.”

Clannad’s Moya Brennan co-hosted the event and said that she was “honoured and privileged to be part of it”.

Joe Boland / NW Newspix A choir of local school children from Scoil Mhuire and Faugher National School. Joe Boland / NW Newspix / NW Newspix

The concert ended with a rendition of ‘The Town I Love So Well’ by a choir of local school children from Scoil Mhuire and Faugher National School, who were accompanied by pianist Claire Bowes, who lost her sight in the 1998 Omagh bombing.