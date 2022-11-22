Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 22 November 2022
Advertisement

Taoiseach says transport minister examining 'how best to deal' with rise in toll charges

Eamon Ryan said earlier this week that he is reluctant to reduce toll charges.

1 hour ago 2,699 Views 8 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TRANSPORT MINISTER EAMON Ryan is “examining the situation” of toll increases, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has told the Dáil. 

On Thursday, toll road operator Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) announced that it would be hiking toll prices on nine roads in line with inflation, with the M50 toll set to rise by 20 or 30 cent.

The issue was discussed between the three coalition leaders on Monday evening, where Ryan committed to asking his department for options on how to tackle the cost of rising toll charges.

Ryan said earlier this week that he is reluctant to reduce toll charges if it means taking away funding for public transport or road maintenance. 

When raised with the Taoiseach today, Martin said the transport minister is “examining these issues in terms of how best we can deal with that situation”.

The Taoiseach said toll revenue is generally used for motorway maintenance, including maintenance of the wider national road network.

He added:

The Minister told me this morning that many Deputies have requested an increase in resources for roads in Cavan-Monaghan and the entire country. It is a balancing of that. The other point is that we are in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis; we get that. Therefore, the Minister is examining the situation.

However, a spokesperson for Ryan said that there was no timeline set as to when solutions might be put forward and no meeting with the TII has been scheduled. 

Related Reads

21.11.22 Eamon Ryan ‘reluctant’ to tackle toll increases if it takes funding from road maintenance
10.06.22 Govt won't be dropping motorway tolls as part of its plan to tackle the cost-of-living surge

Should the Government step in, they could have subsidise toll operators to the tune of €25 million, which would be “a very significant amount of money”, added the minister’s spokesperson. 

Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy said it is incredible that the transport minister was aware of the proposal to hike toll charges and he failed to immediately stop them. 

He said the priority should now be to support workers and businesses facing a cost-of-living crisis, stating that certainly the Government should not be worsening that crisis by hiking the cost of getting to work. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie