Dublin: 3°C Thursday 17 November 2022
Tolls to increase on M50 and other motorways in line with infation

The Port Tunnel is the only tolled route in the country that will not be effected by the increase in January.

23 minutes ago 3,007 Views 14 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Remizov

NINE TOLL ROADS will see their usage fees increase by almost 10% on 1 January 2023 as operators seek to keep tolls in line with inflation.

Prices can’t rise more than the rate of inflation and all nine roads will increase their tolls by the “maximum” level possible, keeping up with the 8.9% inflation that occurred between August 2021 and 2022.

Of the ten toll roads on the national road network, eight are operated under a “Public Private Partnership” model, while the M50 and Dublin Port Tunnel are operated by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

TII have announced today that they don’t plan on changing tolls for the Port Tunnel but the M50′s tolls will rise by 20 or 30 cent depending on the vehicle category.

Tolls were multiplied by the 8.9% rate of inflation and then rounded to the nearest 10 cent.

A car on the M50 with a pre-registered tag will cost €2.30 from January, up from the current €2.10 charge.

The biggest change for drivers will be for those travelling the M50 in a car that hasn’t been registered, a current cost of €3.20 that will rise to €3.50.

The eight ‘Public Private Partnership’ roads will increase, with tolls for a car on the M1, M7/M8, M8, N6, N25WF and N18-L,T to rise from €2.00 to €2.10, and for LGV and bus tolls to increase from €3.50 to €3.80.

A car on the M3 will cost 10 cent more in January at €1.60, while M4 car tolls will go from €3.00 to €3.20.

Speaking on the reason for an increase in M50 tolls, TII stated:

“The M50 is a user pay funded motorway, through a barrier-free tolling system. TII is required under legislation to maintain a safe and efficient network of national roads and the M50 toll funds the maintenance and operation of the M50.”

“A deferment of the toll increase on the M50 would have required funding to be reallocated from other national road projects and reduce funding for asset management and renewal activities.”

