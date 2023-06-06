Car tolls on M50 to increase by up to 30c, tolls on eight other roads rising by smaller amounts

TOLL CHARGES ON the M50 and eight other motorways are set to increase on 1 July as the Government’s six-month delay of the planned rise comes to an end.

Tolls were set to rise from 1 January to their maximum rate due to an increase in inflation.

However, the move provoked anger from politicians due to the cost-of-living crisis, and the Government agreed to delay the rise until 1 July, at a cost to the exchequer of €12.5 million.

In a statement, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has confirmed that tolls on the country’s national road network will increase from 1 July.

TII said the increases are driven by the current rate of inflation (CPI), which was at 8.6% between August 2021 and August 2022.

There are ten toll roads on the national road network – eight are operated under a “Public Private Partnership” (PPP) model and two are operated directly on behalf of TII, the M50 and Dublin Port Tunnel.

Tolls on M50 will increase by 30c for cars without tag or video accounts, bringing the charge to €3.50.

Drivers with a tag or video account will each see a 20c increase to €2.30 and €2.90, respectively.

TII The planned toll increases for the M50. TII

TII pointed out that there has not been an increase in toll charges for registered cars with tags for ten years.

There will be no increase in tolls for the Port Tunnel.

The Tom Clarke Bridge in Dublin does not come under today’s announcement from TII as it’s run by Dublin City Council. Last December, councillors agreed to defer planned toll increases for the bridge – formerly known as the East Link – to 2024.

Tolls for cars travelling on the M1, M7, M8, N6, N25 at Waterford and N18 Limerick Tunnel will increase from €2 to €2.10.

TII The planned increases for the other motorways. TII

On the M3, car tolls will increase by 10c to €1.60, while on the M4, there will be an increase of 20c to €3.20.

TII said revenue generated from tolls is used for “motorway maintenance, toll collection and operations, and for the maintenance of the wider national road network”.