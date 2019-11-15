This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí appeal for help in tracing 80-year-old with Alzheimer's missing from his home in Clondalkin

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 15 Nov 2019, 7:37 PM
18 minutes ago 1,951 Views 1 Comment
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED to the public for help in tracing missing 80-year-old Tom Carey who was reported missing today. 

Tom was last seen yesterday afternoon at approximately 3pm in his home at St Marks Grove, Clondalkin . 

He is described as being approximately 5ft 6in in height, of slim build, with grey balding hair. He also wears glasses. Tom speaks with a Scottish accent and is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.  It is not known what Tom was wearing when he went missing.  

A spokesman said: “Gardaí and Tom’s family are concerned and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Ronanstown on 01 – 6667700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

