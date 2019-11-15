Gardaí appeal for help in tracing 80-year-old with Alzheimer's missing from his home in Clondalkin

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED to the public for help in tracing missing 80-year-old Tom Carey who was reported missing today.

Tom was last seen yesterday afternoon at approximately 3pm in his home at St Marks Grove, Clondalkin .

He is described as being approximately 5ft 6in in height, of slim build, with grey balding hair. He also wears glasses. Tom speaks with a Scottish accent and is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. It is not known what Tom was wearing when he went missing.

A spokesman said: “Gardaí and Tom’s family are concerned and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Ronanstown on 01 – 6667700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”