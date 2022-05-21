#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 21 May 2022
QUIZ: How well do you know Tom Cruise's films?

The Hollywood Star received the Cannes Film Festival’s highest prize this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 21 May 2022, 10:00 PM
THIS WEEK TOM Cruise received an honourary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in France. The Palme d’Or is the highest prize awarded at the Cannes Film Festival.

Cruise was at the festival for the launch of his latest film Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to the 1986 blockbuster.  

So let’s take a look back at some of his other movie hits – and test your knowledge on them…

In which film did Cruise make his debut?
Taps
Endless Love

The Outsiders
Losin' It
In what year was Risky Business released?
1983
1990

1999
2005
Name the character Cruise plays in the 1986 hit film Top Gun...
Lieutenant Pete Mitchell
Lieutenant Grant Mitchell

Lieutenant Phil Mitchell
Lieutenant Randy Mitchell
In Rain Man, what job did Cruise's character Charlie have?
Car salesman
Lawyer

Cop
Real estate agent
In A Few Good Men, from which military branch are the soldiers who were court-martialed?
Scout Rangers
Navy Seals

US Marines
US Air Force
In which year was Interview with the Vampire released?
1980
1994

2001
2010
Finish this line from Jerry Maguire: "Help me..."
"Please"
"Get down from here"

"Help you"
"Lord"
Name the character played by Cruise in Vanilla Sky...
John Adams
Billy Masterson

Roy O'Donnell
David Aames
In Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, what's the nickname of the man who kills Jack's lawyer?
The Hunter
The Predator

The Catcher
The Tamer
Cruise broke his ankle during a stunt for one of the Mission Impossible films - which one?
Mission Impossible III
Ghost Protocol

Fallout
Rogue Nation
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pat yourself on the back.
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Good job!
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaaaaaad!
You scored out of !
Turtely Awful
Better luck next time
