QUIZ: How well do you know Tom Cruise's films?

THIS WEEK TOM Cruise received an honourary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in France. The Palme d’Or is the highest prize awarded at the Cannes Film Festival.
Cruise was at the festival for the launch of his latest film Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to the 1986 blockbuster.
So let’s take a look back at some of his other movie hits – and test your knowledge on them…
