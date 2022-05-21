QUIZ: How well do you know Tom Cruise's films?

THIS WEEK TOM Cruise received an honourary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in France. The Palme d’Or is the highest prize awarded at the Cannes Film Festival.

Cruise was at the festival for the launch of his latest film Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to the 1986 blockbuster.

So let’s take a look back at some of his other movie hits – and test your knowledge on them…

In which film did Cruise make his debut? Taps Endless Love

The Outsiders Losin' It In what year was Risky Business released? 1983 1990

1999 2005 Name the character Cruise plays in the 1986 hit film Top Gun... Lieutenant Pete Mitchell Lieutenant Grant Mitchell

Lieutenant Phil Mitchell Lieutenant Randy Mitchell In Rain Man, what job did Cruise's character Charlie have? Car salesman Lawyer

Cop Real estate agent In A Few Good Men, from which military branch are the soldiers who were court-martialed? Scout Rangers Navy Seals

US Marines US Air Force In which year was Interview with the Vampire released? 1980 1994

2001 2010 Finish this line from Jerry Maguire: "Help me..." "Please" "Get down from here"

"Help you" "Lord" Name the character played by Cruise in Vanilla Sky... John Adams Billy Masterson

Roy O'Donnell David Aames In Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, what's the nickname of the man who kills Jack's lawyer? The Hunter The Predator

The Catcher The Tamer Cruise broke his ankle during a stunt for one of the Mission Impossible films - which one? Mission Impossible III Ghost Protocol

Fallout Rogue Nation Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog Pat yourself on the back. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic Good job! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing? Baaaaaaaad! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtely Awful Better luck next time Share your result: Share