Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 21 June, 2020
Tom Petty's family hit out at Trump's use of I Won't Back Down at Tulsa rally

In a statement posted on Petty’s Twitter account, his family said Trump was “in no way authorized to use this song.”

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 21 Jun 2020, 2:21 PM
15 minutes ago 1,742 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5128772
Tom Petty pictured in 2017.
Image: Utrecht Robin/ABACAPRESS.COM
Tom Petty pictured in 2017.
Tom Petty pictured in 2017.
Image: Utrecht Robin/ABACAPRESS.COM

THE FAMILY OF late singer Tom Petty have objected to US President Donald Trump’s use of the song I Won’t Back Down at a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma last night. 

In a statement posted on Petty’s Twitter account this morning, his family said Trump was “in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind”.

Petty’s daughters Adria and Annakim, widow Dana and first wife Jane continued: “Both the late Tom Petty and his family stand against racism and discrimination of any kind. Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together.”

“Tom wrote this song for the underdog, for the common man and for EVERYONE,” the statement continued.

“We want to make it clear that we believe everyone is free to vote as they like, think as they like, but the Petty family doesn’t stand for this. 

“We believe in America and we believe in democracy. But Donald Trump is not representing the noble ideals of either. We would hate for fans that are marginalized by this administration to think we were complicit in this usage. Concurrently, we have issued an official cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign.”

Source: TomPettyVEVO/YouTube

The song, first released in 1989, became one of the singer’s signature hits. Petty died from an accidental drug overdose in October 2017. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

