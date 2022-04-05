Department of Health will pay Dr Tony Holohan's salary in new Trinity professor role

DR TONY HOLOHAN will be paid by Department of Health when he takes up a new job as a professor in Trinity College Dublin later this year.

It was reported last month that Dr Holohan would be stepping down as the country’s Chief Medical Officer to take up the role as a Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership at TCD in July.

Recent reports show the CMO’s salary is around €187,000 per year.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Trinity said the new post is an “open-ended secondment” funded by the Department of Health under the same terms as Dr Holohan’s existing contract.

The spokesperson said temporary transfers to another role in a different organisation are a “regular and common feature across the civil and public service to encourage inter-departmental and inter-agency co-operation and the sharing of knowledge and skills in the public interest”.

The spokesperson said the position was “created with Dr Holohan in mind”.

“The Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership (2022) was established by the College Board in the context of recent and ongoing global events, including conflict, climate change, migration and the recent pandemic, having impacted on almost every aspect of our lives,” they said.

“The arrangements for the approval of the new Professorship were in line with normal processes and akin in some respects to the creation of a new Professorship funded by a research body.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The University Council approved Dr Holohan’s appointment to the role last month after an interview with the selection committee at Trinity College Dublin.

The outgoing CMO said last month that it has been “a great privilege” to hold the position.

He said he witnessed over the past two years “the dedication of colleagues to protecting the health and wellbeing of people across Ireland”.

The Department of Health has been contacted for comment.