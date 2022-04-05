#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 5 April 2022
Advertisement

Department of Health will pay Dr Tony Holohan's salary in new Trinity professor role

Dr Holohan will be stepping down from his position as Chief Medical Officer later this year.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 5 Apr 2022, 11:28 AM
33 minutes ago 4,640 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5730144
File image of CMO Dr Tony Holohan at a NPHET briefing last year.
Image: Sam Boal
File image of CMO Dr Tony Holohan at a NPHET briefing last year.
File image of CMO Dr Tony Holohan at a NPHET briefing last year.
Image: Sam Boal

DR TONY HOLOHAN will be paid by Department of Health when he takes up a new job as a professor in Trinity College Dublin later this year.

It was reported last month that Dr Holohan would be stepping down as the country’s Chief Medical Officer to take up the role as a Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership at TCD in July. 

Recent reports show the CMO’s salary is around €187,000 per year.

A spokesperson for Trinity said the new post is an “open-ended secondment” funded by the Department of Health under the same terms as Dr Holohan’s existing contract. 

The spokesperson said temporary transfers to another role in a different organisation are a “regular and common feature across the civil and public service to encourage inter-departmental and inter-agency co-operation and the sharing of knowledge and skills in the public interest”. 

The spokesperson said the position was “created with Dr Holohan in mind”. 

“The Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership (2022) was established by the College Board in the context of recent and ongoing global events, including conflict, climate change, migration and the recent pandemic, having impacted on almost every aspect of our lives,” they said. 

“The arrangements for the approval of the new Professorship were in line with normal processes and akin in some respects to the creation of a new Professorship funded by a research body.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The University Council approved Dr Holohan’s appointment to the role last month after an interview with the selection committee at Trinity College Dublin. 

The outgoing CMO said last month that it has been “a great privilege” to hold the position. 

He said he witnessed over the past two years “the dedication of colleagues to protecting the health and wellbeing of people across Ireland”. 

The Department of Health has been contacted for comment. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie