Tony Holohan to step down as CMO and take up new role at Trinity College

DR TONY HOLOHAN is stepping down as the country’s Chief Medical Officer.

From 1 July this year he will be working as a Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership at Trinity College Dublin.

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly and Professor Linda Doyle, Provost of Trinity College Dublin, made the announcement this afternoon.

Dr Tony Holohan said: “It has been a great privilege for me to serve as Chief Medical Officer and to have had an opportunity to be directly involved in issues of great importance and relevance to the health of the people of Ireland.

In particular, these past two years have presented extreme challenges to public health globally and I have been honoured to work alongside exceptional colleagues in the Department of Health, the HSE, the wider health service and across Government. During this time, I have witnessed the dedication of colleagues to protecting the health and wellbeing of people across Ireland.

Political reaction

Taoiseach Micheál Martin thanked Holohan for his services, particularly during the pandemic.

“His steadfast assured advice, and willingness to communicate over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic undoubtedly helped saved lives, and kept Ireland safe during an exceptionally challenging two years.

His work chairing the NPHET, his professionalism, and calm and personable nature gave us all the assurance we needed during the pandemic.

Minister Donnelly said: “Throughout his time as CMO, Tony has used his public health leadership ability, alongside his many other skills and insights, to inform and influence decisions at the highest level in order to protect public health.

Advertisement

“Throughout the pandemic his invaluable advice to me, and to the Government has shaped our response to Covid-19, and I witnessed first-hand his unwavering dedication to protecting the health of the people of Ireland.

He will play a critical role in applying his knowledge and skills to the development of the next generation of thinking and practice in public health, and I wish Tony all the best in this new and exciting chapter in his career.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris, who served as health minister during the first few months of the pandemic, also thanked Holohan for his services, saying “I saw first hand your steady leadership, your work ethic, your determination & the personal sacrifices you made”.

Who fills the role?

Dr Tony Holohan and Dr Ronan Glynn at the Department. Source: Sasko Lazarov

It is understood there will be a competition to fill the CMO’s position; Deputy CMO Dr Ronan Glynn will deputise when he does step down, with an advertisement for the role to follow.

Meanwhile, a new group to advise the Government on Covid-19 is expected to be set up “imminently”.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said yesterday that conversations have taken place as to who will sit on the new group which will replace NPHET.

Holohan has sent Minister Donnelly a proposal for the new advisory body.

Government sources state the make up of the group is being finalised and is likely to be announced next week.

About seven or eight members will sit on the new group, made up of experts in immunology, virology, epidemiology and also some from clinical practice who are working on the ground in healthcare.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

About the Trinity role

After 14 years as Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan is to step down from the position. Source: /Photocall Ireland

Trinity Provost Linda Doyle, said that Holohan “will not be attached to a single School or Discipline within Trinity” as part of his new role, but will “traverse the Faculties of Arts Humanities and Social Sciences and Health Sciences, recognising the complexity and scope of population health challenges in the modern era”.

Holohan said in a statement that he is looking forward to the new role.

“Now more than ever, a strong focus on public health protection and preparedness for health emergencies is required.

I will seek to use this opportunity to deepen relationships and collaborations including with other universities and agencies, with the WHO and the various agencies of the EU.

Dr Tony Holohan was appointed as Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health in December 2008.

Prior to that he served as Deputy Chief Medical Officer from 2001.

With reporting from Christina Finn.