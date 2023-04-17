Report finds Tony Holohan should not have been involved in process around TCD move

HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly has said there are “very clear lessons to be learnt” following the publication of a report into the secondment of former chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan to Trinity College Dublin.

The report concludes that he should not have been involved in aspects of the move.

Holohan had been due to take up a position with TCD on secondment. However, the proposed move collapsed after controversy emerged about how the position had come about.

The CMO then took the decision to retire from his role.

In its conclusion, it states that the CMO should not have been exclusively personally involved in the negotiation of research funding linked to his possible secondment.

Absence of consultation

It adds that the “absence of any consultation with the HRB from the outset, on the proposed research funding element is a deficit as is the lack of detail on the governance over the proposed funding to Trinity College Dublin”.

The report also concludes that the proposed secondment of Holohan to TCD and the associated research funding commitments should not have been linked together.

The substantial proposed funding commitment of €2 million a year until the retirement of the Chief Medical Officer, “bypassed all of the accepted protocols for research funding and was linked atypically to one named individual”, adds the report.

The commitment to Trinity College Dublin by the Department of Health of €2 million per year for research funding (to include University Departments of Public Health and others) and the subsequent declaration that it would be subject subsequently to competitive funding “is unusual and outside the regular Health Research Board (HRB) processes”, concludes the report.

It is also highlighted that was a lack of formal consultation with the Taoiseach, Minister for Health, Government and DPER throughout the process.

In addition, the report finds that the quantum of €2 million in research funding committed to TCD is not based on any scope nor costings, but arrived at by the Secretary General and the Chief Medical Officer as an indication of serious intent by the Department of Health.

There was no consultation with the Health Research Board, it states.

Guidance was also not sought from DPER as to whether the Chief Medical Officer, a Deputy Secretary General, could be seconded to the university sector as per the Government decisions of 2011 and 2021, in respect of Secretaries General, finds the report.

‘Very clear lessons to be learnt’

Responding to the report, Donnelly said the report “contains a number of important observations and conclusions”.

“There are very clear lessons to be learnt by my department. The Report is clear for example that appropriate consultation and communication with relevant Ministers should inform such decisions in the future,” he added.

“The report confirms that no attempt was made to conceal the nature of the agreement with TCD in relation to the proposed secondment. Indeed, as the Report outlines, those details were put into the public domain indirectly by my department which provided material to assist with a response to a media query.”

Donnelly said he has written to the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe, to request that his department examine the issues highlighted in relation to future secondments.

“There are also clear learnings for my department. I have also asked my officials to examine whether guidelines need to be drawn up to deal with the very important issue of health research funding in the future.

“I accept that all of those who became involved in this process did so with the intention of retaining for the public service the unique expertise of the former CMO, who had helped guide the public health response during the pandemic,” he said.