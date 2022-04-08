#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Friday 8 April 2022
Advertisement

Explainer: What's going on with Tony Holohan's taxpayer-funded job in Trinity?

Holohan’s move is an “open-ended secondment” from the Department of Health.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 8 Apr 2022, 3:22 PM
42 minutes ago 3,053 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5733454
A mural of Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan painted Dublin in May 2020.
Image: RollingNews.ie
A mural of Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan painted Dublin in May 2020.
A mural of Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan painted Dublin in May 2020.
Image: RollingNews.ie

DR TONY HOLOHAN’S move to Trinity College looks set to be paused, for now at least. 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s comments in Helsinki today have brought the controversy of Holohan’s appointment to a different level, one at which a review is to be completed before anything further happens. 

The confusion over the role began when it was announced at the end of March that Holohan was to step down from his role as Chief Medical Officer, a position he has held for 14 years.

The position of CMO is essentially the most-senior medical role in the Department of Health and Holohan became a household name in that capacity during the Covid-19 emergency.

It’s therefore not surprising that the role Holohan is to move to in Trinity is a newly created position of Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership.

Indeed, the university has said that it had “Dr Holohan in mind” when the position was created.

What was not revealed in the initial trumpeting of Holohan’s move away from the CMO job was that the Department of Health was to continue to pay his salary. 

Recent reports show the CMO’s salary is around €187,000 per year. 

In a statement this week, the Department said that Holohan’s new role was an “open-ended secondment” that was “in the public interest” because of the skills he could bring to the third-level sector. 

The description of the role led to some puzzled queries from commentators who pointed out that secondments more usually involve a temporary transfer of an employee to another organisation. 

Indeed, a guide for secondments in the Civil Service published by the government repeatedly describes them as “temporary.  

However, in a statement to the Oireachtas Health Committee yesterday Dr Holohan said he has agreed to “relinquish” his role as CMO and would not be returning to it “at any point in the future”. 

Furthermore, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath was among those who said the “open-ended nature” of Holohan’s secondment was “unusual”.   

He added: “It would normally be the case that the host body that was receiving the services of a person who was seconded would pay the salary.”

Who knew what and when? 

Covid briefing 011 Outgoing Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan. Source: LeahFarrell/Rollingnews.ie

Holohan’s move to Trinity has become political over the question of who knew the details of his new position and the fact that the Department would be funding it. 

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said on Wednesday that Holohan’s move to Trinity was a “really positive move” and that the salary is “all public money” regardless of who pays for it. 

His statement has led to some questions over whether this was a fair description. Trinity’s most recent accounts show that the institution had an income of €350 million for the year, with just over €50 million of that coming in the form of State grants. 

The largest proportion of income came from academic fees (€164 million) and research grants and other contracts (€99 million). 

Donnelly has also said he did not sign off on the details of Holohan’s role and was only made aware of it about two weeks ago. He defended secondments between health and academia as “very regular and normal and healthy things”.

Sinn Féin has focused on Donnelly’s handling of Holohan’s move, with David Cullinane TD arguing that it was not enough for Donnelly to say he was not aware of the details. 

The role of Secretary General of the Department of Health Robert Watt has also become a central question hanging over the process. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

While Donnelly may not have been aware of the plans for Holohan’s move, Watt had approved it. 

The Secretary General is the most-senior civil servant in each government department but some TDs have questioned whether Cabinet should have approved Holohan’s move if the Department of Health was to fund it.  

Speaking today, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said it was right and proper for Watt to approve the move as it was a personnel matter and not a political one. 

There’s actually a very clear division of responsibility in government departments. So the minister is the political head, is in charge of policy and everything to do with the Dáil and legislation and so on, the Secretary General is actually involved in personnel matters.

“I’ve served in many government departments, I would have never been personally involved in promotions or demotions or transfers, that is very much the role of the SecGen”.

Varadkar, added, however that he backed a review of the appointment process as it was, as he described, “complicated”.

Unlike Varadkar, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that he does not regard the process of Holohan’s move as being a personnel matter alone.  

Speaking in Helsinki today, Martin said: “I don’t see this just as a human resource issue or a personnel issue in its own right.”

As he called for a report on the secondment, Martin said that “transparency” was important. 

Striking a strident tone on the matter, Martin had told the Dáil this week that had “no hand, act or part” in the arrangement.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie