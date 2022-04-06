'It's all public money': Donnelly defends department paying for Holohan's new Trinity role

THE HEALTH MINISTER has said Dr Tony Holohan’s upcoming job as a professor in Trinity College Dublin is a “really positive move” and said the salary is “all public money” regardless of who pays for it.

Dr Holohan will be stepping down as the country’s Chief Medical Officer to take up the role as a Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership at TCD in July.

It emerged yesterday that this post is an “open-ended secondment” paid for by the Department of Health under the same terms as Dr Holohan’s existing contract.

Recent reports show the CMO’s salary is around €187,000 per year.

Stephen Donnelly has defended the department funding this new role while also recruiting for a replacement Chief Medical Officer in the months ahead.

“We need absolute clarity on it – there is one Chief Medical Officer and there will be one Chief Medical Officer,” Donnelly told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Let’s say the department were to pay [the salary], or Trinity were to pay, or they were to pay some each – it’s all public money. It’s a taxpayer-funded post.

He said Dr Holohan is “not getting paid any more money” than his current salary and called the new role a “really positive move”.

“We are moving to a really positive position where we’ll have a new Chief Medical Officer come in and we have a guy uniquely qualified to lead research into future pandemic responsiveness,” Donnelly said.

Donnelly said Dr Holohan has “done an excellent job” as CMO and that “the Department of Health, and indeed the country, is going to benefit very, very greatly” from the research he will be leading on pandemic preparedness.

The Health Minister said he did not sign off on the role and was made aware of it about two weeks ago. He added that he fully supports the move.

“Secondments in the public sector, secondments between health and academia are very regular and normal and healthy things,” he said.

When asked about the arrangement in the Dáil yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said:

“I am not familiar with the arrangements between the Department of Health and TCD and was not involved, one way or another, in the decision by the Department of Health to create this post on public health and pandemic preparedness and second the CMO to it.

“I had no hand, act or part in it.”