EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow warning for snow and ice for the entire country tomorrow, with possible disruption to travel.

2. #CHAOTIC SCENES unfolded in the Dáil this afternoon as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald exchanged barbs over the Government’s decision to end the eviction ban.

3. #VALERIE FRENCH: A 49-year-old man was found naked in a field after he killed his wife at their rural Co Mayo home nearly four years ago, a jury has heard at the opening of the trial of James Kilroy at the Central Criminal Court today.

4. #IRELAND’S OSCARS TAKEOVER: Irish Oscar nominees are Hollywood-bound this afternoon ahead of the highly-anticipated awards show on Sunday evening.

5. #RECRUITMENT CRISIS: Increasing the garda retirement age to 62 is “under consideration”, according to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.