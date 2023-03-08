Overnight temperatures fall as low as minus four as Status Yellow warnings continue

TEMPERATURES DIPPED TO between minus one and minus three degrees last night in many places, with the lowest temperature of minus four degrees recorded at Markree Castle at 4am.

Some areas stayed above freezing but were also subject to chilly conditions as a cold spell continues.

The warmest overnight temperature was five degrees at Johnstown Castle at 1am.

A Status Yellow weather warning for low temperatures and ice is in effect for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Connacht, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath until 9am, while a Status Yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for Cork and Kerry until noon.

A Yellow warning for snow and ice from the UK Met Office is in place for Antrim, Down, Tyrone and Derry until 9am.

Met Éireann expects this morning to be “very cold” with frost and icy stretches, especially in the northern half of the country.

There are likely to be outbreaks of rain, sleet and light snow in Munster this morning, extending into south Leinster this afternoon. It’ll be brighter and drier further north with isolated showers, according to Met Éireann.

Highest temperatures today are expected to be between three and six degrees.

It’s set to be another cold and frosty night with some icy stretches and lowest temperatures of minus two to zero degrees.

“It will start off mainly dry. However, after midnight, rain, sleet and snow will spread northeastwards over Munster and into southern parts of Leinster and Connacht with freshening easterly winds,” Met Éireann forecasts.

“Thursday morning will be very cold with rain sleet and snow spreading northeastwards to all areas with poor visibility and very hazardous driving conditions.

“In the afternoon, sleet and snow will continue over Ulster, Connacht and north Leinster, but will turn mainly to rain and sleet further south. Temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees with fresh, easterly winds.”