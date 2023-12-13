Total Government expenditure ceiling increases to €96.7 billion in revised Budget 2024 estimate

THE CEILING FOR total Government expenditure has increased by €85 million.

The details are outlined in the Revised Estimates Volume for the Public Service (REV), which was published today.

The REV is published every year in mid-December and provides more detail on allocations that were announced in the Budget.

It also sets out any changes and provides a more detailed breakdown of expenditure across all Government Departments.

On budget day this year, the total Government Expenditure Ceiling was €96.6 billion.

This ceiling has increased by €85 million to reach €96.7 billion, which the Department for Public Expenditure said “reflects a change in timing for Cost of Living measures in 2024”.

The REV noted that cost of living measures are €85 million higher than estimated at the time of Budget” and “requires an increase in the Government Expenditure Ceiling”.

Budget 2024 also included “unallocated capital under the National Development Plan” but the REV outlined that some of this has now been allocated, such as €31 million for the Shared Island Initiative.

There is a total of €376million remaining unallocated under the Government Expenditure Ceiling for 2024, and this may be allocated at a later date.

Expenditure

The largest portion of expenditure is for the Department of Social Protection at €25.6 billion, followed by €22.8 billion for the Department of Health.

Elsewhere, €10.9 billion is being allocated to the Department of Education and Department of Further and Higher Education to provide educational supports across primary, secondary and third level education.

It also includes €13 billion in capital expenditure to deliver investment in infrastructure, including the delivery of new homes, rollout of transport projects and the progression of energy projects in support of national climate targets.

The REV was presented to the Dáil today and has been referred to the Select Committees for consideration.

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe commented the REV “reflects the outcome of Budget 2024 with a sustainable approach to public spending focused on delivery of our economic, social and climate ambitions”.

He added that “capital investment levels continue to rise, highlighting the Government’s dedication to its commitments in relation to housing, transport and climate action.”

He further remarked that the Government expenditure will “provide funding for the rollout of further cost-of-living supports”.

“The breadth of information set out in this document illustrates the outputs and outcomes delivered through this significant level of investment in public services,” said Donohoe.