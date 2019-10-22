This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí investigate after tourist robbed by 'man with gun' in Dublin city

The incident was highlighted on today’s Liveline programme on RTÉ Radio One.

By Aoife Barry Tuesday 22 Oct 2019, 2:31 PM
31 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4862403

CCTV FOOTAGE HAS emerged of a tourist being robbed by a man holding what gardaí believe is a gun in Dublin 8.

The footage was made public by Liveline on RTÉ Radio One this afternoon.

It shows a woman being confronted by two men, one of whom is holding what looks like a handgun. The woman is clearly distressed as the man waves the gun towards her. He is wearing a zip-up blue hoodie and is smoking a cigarette. Alongside him is another man, who also has his hood up, but who does not have a gun. 

The woman was helped by another man who comes to her aid before the two men leave.

A witness to the incident, Muhammad, told Liveline that he heard the woman screaming and that there were “people hiding behind cars” during the incident. Long’s Place is just off Thomas Street, near the Guinness Storehouse.

In a statement, gardaí told TheJournal.ie:

Gardaí are investigating the robbery from a person at Longs Place Dublin 8, on the 21st of October 2019 at approximately 6pm.
Two males armed with what is believed to be a gun, allegedly stole a phone from a pedestrian. No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

