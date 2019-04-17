This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 17 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Candidates in more than 150 election areas to go poster free for upcoming elections

After an eight-week campaign 91 candidates have said they are going poster free.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 17 Apr 2019, 10:20 PM
1 hour ago 4,400 Views 27 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4597385
The material takes over 400 years to biodegrade.
Image: Posterfree.ie
The material takes over 400 years to biodegrade.
The material takes over 400 years to biodegrade.
Image: Posterfree.ie

A TOTAL OF 152 towns and election areas are going poster-free for the upcoming local elections in a bid to cut down on cardboard waste. 

Ireland will go to the polls on 24 May to vote in the upcoming local elections as well as the European elections on the same day. 

After an eight-week campaign, and with Tidy Towns groups involved, 91 candidates across the country have so far agreed not to erect election posters in their areas.

It represents 16% of all the tidy town entrants from 2018 and it is now calling for a national voluntary ban to ensure a nationwide poster free election. 

Corrugated plastic, commonly known as Corriboard is the material of choice for election posters, but take more than 400 years to biodegrade. 

According to campaign site PosterFree.ie: “In the 2014 local elections, 2038 candidates ran for 949 seats.

“An estimated 611,000 posters were erected with a combined cost of €3M with posters covering the equivalent area of 23 Croke Parks.

“This produced 366 tonnes of Co2, the equivalent of driving an average car non stop for 592 days.

In many areas, these posters were a safety and driving hazard, often obscuring important road signage. After 30 days of canvassing, the majority of these posters were sent to landfill.”

TD Mick Wallace took to Twitter to announce he would support the campaign.

He said: “To match our words with deed on environmental issues and in support of primary and secondary student’s #ClimateChange Campaign, I’ve decided not to use election posters in upcoming #EP2019.”

More information on the campaign can be found at PosterFree.ie and a full list of towns and areas which have gone poster free are below:

152_areas

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie