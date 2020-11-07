Thomas Byrne says he doubts Johnson-von der Leyen conversation will lead to trade talk breakthrough

MINISTER OF STATE for European Affairs Thomas Byrne doubts that a conversation between Ursula von der Leyen and Boris Johnson would make a significant difference in the EU-UK trade talks.

A phone conversation between Johnson and von der Leyen will take place today to allow the leaders to “take stock” of the negotiations, according to Downing Street.

While Byrne hopes that the conversation will progress some of the key issues, he does not expect a breakthrough.

“I personally don’t expect that there would be major progress today but at the same time I think it is very good that the top two are talking,” said Byrne, speaking on the BBC Radio 4 programme Today.

Johnson is due to speak to his Brussels counterpart Ursula von der Leyen today to discuss the state-of-play in the deadlocked trade talks.

Briefings between the two leaders are seen as key moments in the cross-Channel bartering, with their conversation last month seeing discussions “intensified” before a fallout after the European Council meeting on 15 October briefly derailed the negotiations.

A Number 10 spokesman said yesterday: “The Prime Minister will speak to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen tomorrow afternoon to take stock of the UK-EU negotiations.”

Byrne doesn’t believe that the chief negotiators should be sidelined and that head’s of state shouldn’t be engaging to achieve a deal.

“No, Ursula von der Leyen, Michel Barnier… they speak on behalf of all Europeans, individual member states don’t – that’s the way the European Union works,” said Byrne.

UK chief negotiator Lord Frost was in the Belgian capital to speak face-to-face with his European Union counterpart Michel Barnier earlier this week.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Meetings between the pair are due to continue next week in London after both agreed there continued to be gaps in the UK and the bloc’s positions as the deadline for doing a deal edges closer.

After talks finished on Wednesday, Mr Barnier briefed MEPs and EU diplomats that “very serious divergences” remained, with only 54 days left until the end of the transition period.

He said the main stumbling blocks continued to be around the “level playing field” aimed at preventing unfair competition on areas including state subsidies, fisheries policy and the governance of any deal.

Lord Frost previously said progress had been made during two weeks of intensive talks but “wide divergences remain on some core issues”.