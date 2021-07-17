#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 17 July 2021
Teen driver dies after road crash in County Monaghan

The driver of one of the cars, a male aged in his teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Ian Curran Saturday 17 Jul 2021, 8:00 AM
48 minutes ago 8,093 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5498133

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information following a fatal traffic collision between two cars in Clontibret, Co Monaghan last night.

The male driver of one of the cars, aged in his teens, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a garda press statement.

The N2 remains closed at Tullybuck, Co Monaghan today following the incident, which took place shortly before midnight last night.

“At approximately 11.30pm last night, Gardaí were alerted to a road traffic collision involving two cars on the N2 in Tullybuck, Clontibret, Co. Monaghan,” according to the statement.

“The driver of one car, a male aged in his teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who was in the Tullybuck, Clontibret area yesterday evening between 11.15pm and midnight to contact them.

“Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.”

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

