Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 10 July 2023 Dublin: 16°C
Dublin Fire Brigade Fire at Kylemore Road.
# Fire
Fire fighters extinguish blaze at industrial unit on Dublin's Kylemore Road
The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.
9.2k
2
1 hour ago

FIRE FIGHTERS HAVE extinguished a blaze at an industrial unit on the Kylemore Road in Dublin.

Traffic restrictions had been put in place while Dublin Fire Brigade dealed with the incident but these restrictions have since been lifted.

Residents nearby and downwind of the fire have been advised to close their windows to prevent smoke from affecting them.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the fire at an unoccupied building on the Kylemore Road overnight.

A garda spokesperson said the fire was extinguished by fire fighters and added that no injuries were reported.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination and garda investigations are ongoing.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     