Fire fighters extinguish blaze at industrial unit on Dublin's Kylemore Road

FIRE FIGHTERS HAVE extinguished a blaze at an industrial unit on the Kylemore Road in Dublin.

Traffic restrictions had been put in place while Dublin Fire Brigade dealed with the incident but these restrictions have since been lifted.

Residents nearby and downwind of the fire have been advised to close their windows to prevent smoke from affecting them.

Traffic restrictions in place on Kylemore Road at the junction of Kylemore Park North as we deal with a fire in an industrial unit.



🪟 Residents close to, and downwind of the fire should close their windows to prevent smoke affecting them pic.twitter.com/cBjFGp8zmG — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 10, 2023

Gardaí were called to the scene of the fire at an unoccupied building on the Kylemore Road overnight.

A garda spokesperson said the fire was extinguished by fire fighters and added that no injuries were reported.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination and garda investigations are ongoing.