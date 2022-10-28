Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

Barbarian

Tess books a home in a rundown neighborhood in Detroit for a job interview. But she is surprised to find the house is already occupied by a young man named Keith. Would you spend the night?

Bros

Bros is the first gay romantic comedy featuring a mostly LGBTQ cast to be given a wide release by a major studio. In it, two men with commitment problems attempt a relationship.

Prey for the Devil

Amid a rise in demonic possessions, the Catholic Church reopens exorcism schools to train priests in the Rite of Exorcism.

But it is a nun that rises to the fore and comes face to face with a demonic force with mysterious ties to her past.

Which one would you go see first?

