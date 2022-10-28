Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEK, WE bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.
Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.
Barbarian
Tess books a home in a rundown neighborhood in Detroit for a job interview. But she is surprised to find the house is already occupied by a young man named Keith. Would you spend the night?
Bros
Bros is the first gay romantic comedy featuring a mostly LGBTQ cast to be given a wide release by a major studio. In it, two men with commitment problems attempt a relationship.
Prey for the Devil
Amid a rise in demonic possessions, the Catholic Church reopens exorcism schools to train priests in the Rite of Exorcism.
But it is a nun that rises to the fore and comes face to face with a demonic force with mysterious ties to her past.
Which one would you go see first?
Poll Results:
