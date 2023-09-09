Two people airlifted to hospital after train collides with vehicle near Claremorris, Co Mayo

GARDAÍ AND EMERGENCY services remain at the scene of an incident involving a train and a vehicle which occurred on the line near Claremorris Co Mayo shortly before 3:30pm this afternoon, a Garda spokesperson has said.

The vehicle and the Dublin Heuston to Westport service collided at a level crossing on a rural road at Garryredmond in Claremorris.

“The adult male driver of the vehicle and the teenage male front-seat passenger have both been airlifted to Galway University Hospital where their condition is stable,” gardaí said.

Gardaí are currently liaising with the family of the occupants of the vehicle as well as working with Irish Rail at present to facilitate passengers to continue their journey.

“The initial emergency response was provided by An Garda Síochána, Mayo County Council Fire Service despatched from Claremorris, paramedics and ambulance personnel from the National Ambulance Service supported by the Irish Coast Guard, Rescue 118 from Sligo and Irish Air Corp helicopter based at Baldonnel.”

Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances of this road traffic incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda station on (094) 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.