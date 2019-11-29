This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trains delayed going to and from Kerry after car damages barrier at level crossing

This is the second incident of its kind today.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 29 Nov 2019, 3:51 PM
IRISH RAIL SERVICES travelling to and from Kerry will be up to 30 minutes late due to a motorist driving through a barrier at a level crossing.

Iarnród Éireann said that services to and from Kerry will see delays of up to half an hour as a result of the damage caused by the incident at a level crossing in Minish. 

“Road users obey warning signals at level crossings. They are there for your safety and the safety of train passengers,” Irish Rail tweeted after the incident.

A video shared by Irish Rail shows a car driving through a barrier as it was closing, causing damage. The car continues to drive past the gate on the other side as it rises up. 

This isn’t the first incident of its kind today, as it was reported earlier that services were suspended between Sandymount and Lansdowne in Dublin for a period this morning.

Damage was caused to a barrier at a level cross after a vehicle stopped beneath the barrier before driving through it.  

