Friday 29 November, 2019
Rail services suspended between Sandymount and Lansdowne after vehicle damages barriers

The incident happened on Serpentine Avenue.

By Sean Murray Friday 29 Nov 2019, 10:05 AM
31 minutes ago 3,731 Views 8 Comments
IRISH RAIL HAS said services were suspended between Sandymount and Lansdowne in Dublin for a period this morning, after damage was caused to a barrier at a level crossing.

In a video released by Irish Rail, it shows a vehicle stopped at the level crossing before it’s driven through, damaging the barrier.

The incident happened at Serpentine Avenue in Dublin 4. 

The company said Dublin Bus were honouring rail tickets while the service was still suspended.

