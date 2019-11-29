Rail services suspended between Sandymount and Lansdowne after vehicle damages barriers

Services are currently suspended between Sandymount & Lansdowne due to a vehicle damaging the barriers at Serpentine Ave. Dublin Bus are honouring rail tickets pic.twitter.com/JHsLX1Dojt — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) November 29, 2019

IRISH RAIL HAS said services were suspended between Sandymount and Lansdowne in Dublin for a period this morning, after damage was caused to a barrier at a level crossing.

In a video released by Irish Rail, it shows a vehicle stopped at the level crossing before it’s driven through, damaging the barrier.

The incident happened at Serpentine Avenue in Dublin 4.

The company said Dublin Bus were honouring rail tickets while the service was still suspended.