This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 17 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trans people with gender-aligned passports and birth certificates less likely to feel suicidal, new research finds

More than 22,000 trans men and women were surveyed for the study.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 17 Mar 2020, 6:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,911 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5048364
Stock image of the trans flag.
Image: Shutterstock/Ink Drop
Stock image of the trans flag.
Stock image of the trans flag.
Image: Shutterstock/Ink Drop

TRANS MEN AND women with passports and birth certificates which state their identified gender instead of an assigned gender are less likely to experience suicidal thoughts and other mental health issues, a study published in the Lancet Journal has found.

More than 22,000 people who identify as trans in the United States were surveyed for the study and asked to rank the psychological distress they experienced by not having official documents reflect the gender with which they identify.

The results found that 45% of respondents had no IDs with their preferred name and gender, 44% had some IDs that matched their name and/or gender, and just under 11% had their preferred name and gender on all their documents.

Authors of the study pointed to the red-tape and high costs associated with ID changes, which varies among states within the United States. Most states require a court-ordered name change and several hundred dollars, according to researchers. 

Data pooled from the responses of participants in the survey carried out in 2015 found that those with their preferred gender on official ID documents had a 32% lower prevalence of serious psychological distress than those with no updated documents.

They were also 22% less likely to have had suicidal thoughts in the past year and 25% less likely to have made plans to take their own life.

Those with some updated IDs had smaller reductions in distress and suicidal thoughts.

“When a trans person changes their gender on their official documents, it can be a critical step towards gaining social acceptance and legal recognition” Professor Greta Bauer from Western University in Canada, said. 

“Our findings suggest that policy changes to support trans people with taking this step should be considered, in order to help improve their wellbeing, reduce their exposure to discrimination and reduce suicidal thoughts.”

Another researcher, Dr Ayden Scheim from Drexel University in the USA, said: “Our results suggest that governments and administrative bodies can play an important role in helping to reduce psychological distress for trans people, simply by making it easier to access identity documents that reflect their identity.”

Of the 1.4 million Americans who identify as transgender, over half are estimated to have clinical depression, compared to around 30% over a lifetime in the general US population.

Some 31% to 41% attempt suicide at some point during their lives, compared to less than 9% generally in the US.

This study follows previous research from Canada which found that having at least one document showing a trans person’s preferred gender marker was associated with fewer suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie