Hundreds take part in opposing protests in Dublin over transgender rights

HUNDREDS OF CAMPAIGNERS took part in opposing rallies in Dublin today, with one side advocating acceptance of transgender people and those on the opposite side alleging that women are being “silenced” when talking about trans rights.

A large Garda presence was visible in and around Merrion Square for the two events and metal barriers were erected to create a space between the rival demonstrations.

Activist Kellie-Jay Keen, also known as Posie Parker, was a central figure at the Let Women Speak event on Merrion Square South.

Father Ted creator Graham Linehan, another vocal critic of the trans rights movement, was also among those who attended that event.

The counter demonstration organised by Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin assembled outside the Dáil before marching to Merrion Square.

Leading pro trans rights activist Jenny Maguire told the crowd: “We as queer people are forced into a world that’s not meant for us.

“We do everything we can to force a world that accepts us and that can love us all unapologetically, and it is them that wants to reverse any progress we’ve made so far and pull us back into the Dark Ages.”

She added: “Trans people aren’t going anywhere.”

Niall Carson Pro trans rights demonstrators in Dublin today Niall Carson

At Merrion Square, the trans rights campaigners chanted and played loud disco music in a bid to drown out speakers addressing the crowd at the Let Women Speak event on the other side of the metal barriers.

Linehan chatted and posed for selfies with well wishers at the Let Women Speak rally and criticised the rival event.

The subject of trans rights has become a prominent talking point in Ireland this year, with small but vocal protesters harassing and intimidating library staff over the presence of LGBT+ children’s books on their shelves.

As The Journal reported this summer, the movement is one that has been imported from the UK and the US.