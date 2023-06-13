Debunked: Cycle ride misreported to link it with controversial issues involving trans athletes

A NEWS STORY claiming that a trans woman was currently leading the women’s category in a cycle race along the west coast of Ireland is misleading; the event is not a competitive race, and there is no women’s category.

Gript.ie published a story titled: Transgender Woman Leading Women’s Bike Race Around Ireland By 300km.

It begins: “A transgender cyclist is currently leading the female category of the Transatlantic Way bike race by 300km.

The annual event around Ireland is a 2,500km endurance cycling ride which takes between six and nine days to complete.

However, the TransAtlanticWay is not a competitive bike race, nor is there a female category, the organiser of the event confirmed to The Journal.

Gript’s nine paragraph article, which appears without a byline, includes seven paragraphs discussing trans athletes participating in competitive women’s sports, including quotes from people who believe they should be banned, and outlining rules about how testosterone levels will be measured in some sports and athletic events.

The comments under the article focus outrage on the athlete mentioned. Most comments misgender her, argue that she should be disqualified, or both.

The TransAtlanticWay is a “self-supported road bike ride between Dublin and Cork via The Wild Atlantic Way” along a choice of two routes, either 2,500 or 1,700 kilometers long, its website explains.

Under a question on the site which asks, ‘What is the difference between a ride and a race?’, it says: “The TransAtlanticWay is not a ride in the conventional sense. There is no prize for 1st, 2nd and 3rd.

“The fastest rider get the kudos and bragging rights for being the fastest. Everyone else will be riding against themselves, each other and the weather just to finish. Beat the rider in front or stay ahead of the rider behind.

“The ride will inspire you to question your limits and give you the confidence that you are far more capable than you think, not just in cycling but in life. The prize is Adventure.”

Looking through the results of the TransAtlanticWay from previous years shows that, as well as there being no prizes or place rankings, there are no categories for men and women.

Instead, it lists the names of the participants and the number of days it took them to complete the route.

While an interactive map on the TransAtlanticWay’s website showing the cyclists’ current positions can be filtered for men and women, this does not reflect race categories. The filters can also be used to only show cyclists using single speed bikes or the event’s media cars travelling along the route.

Verdict.

Misleading. The TransAtlanticWay is a cycling event, but not a competitive race. It has no male or female categories.

