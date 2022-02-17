Bus Éireann cancels services in four counties due to Storm Eunice as travel advice issued

BUS ÉIREANN SERVICES in four counties have been cancelled tomorrow due to Storm Eunice.

The public transport operator is having to curtail its bus service due to a Status Red wind warning coming into effect for Clare, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

Storm Eunice, which is set to hit Ireland overnight, will cause blizzard-like conditions in some parts of the country, with dangerously high winds in other parts.

Status Red wind warnings will be in place for Kerry, Clare, Cork and Waterford while Status Orange wind warnings will be in place for Munster, Connacht and parts of Leinster.

Orange snow warnings will also come into effect in Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo and Roscommon, while Yellow snow warnings will be in place across the country tomorrow.

Due to the storm, advice on travel has been issued by the Road Safety Authority and the Department of Transport today, with both urging people to use caution while travelling.

However, due to the Status Red wind warnings in four counties, people are being advised to remain indoors and to postpone any travel until after the storm has subsided.

Advertisement

The RSA has urged road users to be careful while travelling tomorrow and over the weekend.

With wind warnings to come into effect across the country, the RSA has said that people should consider postponing their journeys until after the storm has passed.

Road users are also being warned to be careful after the storm has passed and to be aware of possible debris on roads.

“When the extreme weather passes road users will still have to contend with potentially hazardous road conditions such as flooded roads and downed pylons, lines, trees, branches, and other debris which could block roads,” said the RSA.

“Obey any road closures or diversions put in place by Local Authorities and An Garda Síochána.”

Motorists are advised:

That control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds, especially on exposed routes such as dual carriageways and motorways.

To beware of objects being blown onto the road. Expect road conditions to change quickly in high winds so reduce your speed.

To watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road.

That drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users, such as cyclists and motorcyclists.

Public transport

At a briefing by the National Emergency Co-ordination Group this afternoon, the Department of Transport said that they are engaging with all public transport operators to ensure that they are ready for Storm Eunice.

In Clare, Cork, Kerry and Waterford, some public transport options will not be available during the storm, with all Bus Éireann services set to be cancelled between 1am and 10am tomorrow.

The Department confirmed that there would be no bus services for the two counties tomorrow, adding that this includes local link services.

A spokesperson for Bus Éireann also confirmed that this would apply to all routes entering into or out of the four counties under the Red warning.

School bus services in Cork, Clare, Waterford, Kerry, Donegal, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon will also not be operating tomorrow due to school closures which were recommended by the Department of Education.

The spokesperson said that other services would be assessed in line with weather conditions.

“In relation to all other weather conditions, services will be assessed in line with prevailing local weather conditions. Bus Éireann is closely monitoring the situation and our number one priority is the safety of our employees and pupils that use our services.”

The spokesperson urged people to check @buseireann on Twitter for local updates.

The Dept. of Education is advising that all schools in counties where status red and orange weather warnings are in place should not open tomorrow 18th Feb. School transport services in Cork, Kerry, Donegal, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon will be suspended tomorrow, 18th Feb. — Bus Éireann (@Buseireann) February 17, 2022

However, Iarnród Éireann services will remain in operation throughout the country tomorrow, including in counties impacted by Status Red warnings.

In a statement this afternoon, the company said that while it will remain open, there may be some delays and that customers should check @IrishRail on Twitter for local updates.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“We will be monitoring lines, including early morning checks, especially on Red and Orange alert areas, and there may be delays arising from reduced speeds in Red areas,” said a spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann.

Elsewhere in Dublin, Dublin Bus has said that it expects all services to operate as normal tomorrow.

However, a spokesperson for Dublin Bus said that the situation would continue to be monitored and that advice would be provided to the company from the National Directorate Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM).

Commercial bus operators will be able to make their own local decisions, according to the Department of Transport.

Aer Lingus have confirmed to The Journal that several flights are cancelled due to Storm Eunice.

“Due to the high winds expected by Storm Eunice, six return flights tomorrow Friday are cancelled. Some further disruption to the Aer Lingus flight schedule tomorrow Friday, 18 February is possible,” said a spokesperson for Aer Lingus.

Customers are advised to check the status of their flight before departing for the airport. Impacted customers will be accommodated on the next available flight, or can apply for a refund.

There has also been engagement with ferry companies in advance of Storm Eunice due to the high seas that Met Éireann has forecasted for tomorrow.