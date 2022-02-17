Schools and colleges in seven counties to close tomorrow due to storm warnings

SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES in seven counties will be closed tomorrow due to weather warnings from from the national forecaster as Storm Eunice approaches Ireland.

The Department of Education has advised schools in Cork, Kerry, Donegal, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon not to open tomorrow.

Met Éireann has issued Status Red wind warnings for Cork and Kerry from 3am to 8am tomorrow morning. A warning at the ‘red’ level means the storm poses a risk to life and people are encouraged to stay at home in those counties.

Status Orange snow and wind warnings have also been issued for Donegal, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon.

The Department of Further and Higher Education has also advised all universities, colleges and further education facilities in these counties should remain closed for the duration of these warnings.

Storm Eunice is to hit Ireland tonight, with severe conditions expected due to strong winds, heavy rain and snow, with gusts of up to 130km/h.

“Met Éireann has advised that this is a multi-hazard event with wind and heavy snow. Storm Eunice will bring heavy sleet and snow leading to blizzard-like conditions in parts with treacherous driving conditions,” the Department of Education said in a statement.

“The storm is expected to impact most during school commuting hours and this will make journeys to school extremely hazardous in the morning in those areas.”

The department said remote teaching and learning should commence where possible.

All other counties may open schools, subject to local conditions, the department said.