#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 17 February 2022
Advertisement

Severe and damaging gusts in store as Storm Eunice passes over Ireland

A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for seven counties for Friday.

By Eoghan Dalton Thursday 17 Feb 2022, 8:00 AM
20 minutes ago 3,725 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5685364
Image: AP/Press Association
Image: AP/Press Association

SEVERE WINDS WILL hit tonight as Storm Eunice sweeps across Ireland. 

Met Éireann is forecasting challenging and disruptive conditions tomorrow due to very strong winds, heavy rain and snow.

A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for seven counties for Friday, with Met Éireann warning that Storm Eunice will bring gusts of up to 130km/h.

This will be higher in exposed areas and there is also a possibility of coastal flooding.

 

The wind warning is in place for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Galway, Waterford, and Wexford.

A Status Yellow weather warning ended last night as Storm Dudley passed.

Travel disruptions 

Some disruptions to travel can be expected throughout Friday morning, Met Éireann forecaster Bonnie Diamond said.

“Particularly if traveling by air or sea with the strong winds,” she told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland programme. “We can also see some travel dispt on the roads due to heavy rain and snow

The ESB has been working to restore power to a small number of homes across the country affected by the strong winds. 

Latest information from the PowerCheck service shows a number of outages in areas across the country, including Kildare, Leitrim, Roscommon, and Clare.

The ESB said crews are currently working to restore power in affected areas as quickly as possible.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Snowfall

It is expected that after midnight tonight rain and sleet will become widespread with falls of snow, especially in Connacht and Ulster. 

Munster, southeast Leinster and western counties will be faced with stormy conditions overnight before being hit with severe and damaging gusts as extremely strong southwest winds become northwesterly.

There will be a risk of coastal flooding at high tide early on Friday morning with the lowest temperatures ranging from 0 to 4 degrees.

The Department of Education has said that there are no plans to close schools in counties impacted by the warnings.

“There is no indication of any school closures required as a result of Storm Eunice at this stage,” a spokesperson for the Department said.

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie