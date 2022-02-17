Severe and damaging gusts in store as Storm Eunice passes over Ireland

SEVERE WINDS WILL hit tonight as Storm Eunice sweeps across Ireland.

Met Éireann is forecasting challenging and disruptive conditions tomorrow due to very strong winds, heavy rain and snow.

A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for seven counties for Friday, with Met Éireann warning that Storm Eunice will bring gusts of up to 130km/h.

This will be higher in exposed areas and there is also a possibility of coastal flooding.

#StormEunice will bring challenging and disruptive conditions on Friday due to very strong winds, heavy rain and snow.



⚠️Weather Warnings for #rain, #wind and #snow are in place.



⚠️Keep an eye on the latest warnings and updates over the coming days 👉🏾 https://t.co/BoUueCIxKa pic.twitter.com/0od83XSror — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 17, 2022

The wind warning is in place for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Galway, Waterford, and Wexford.

A Status Yellow weather warning ended last night as Storm Dudley passed.

Travel disruptions

Some disruptions to travel can be expected throughout Friday morning, Met Éireann forecaster Bonnie Diamond said.

“Particularly if traveling by air or sea with the strong winds,” she told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland programme. “We can also see some travel dispt on the roads due to heavy rain and snow

The ESB has been working to restore power to a small number of homes across the country affected by the strong winds.

Latest information from the PowerCheck service shows a number of outages in areas across the country, including Kildare, Leitrim, Roscommon, and Clare.

The ESB said crews are currently working to restore power in affected areas as quickly as possible.

Snowfall

It is expected that after midnight tonight rain and sleet will become widespread with falls of snow, especially in Connacht and Ulster.

Munster, southeast Leinster and western counties will be faced with stormy conditions overnight before being hit with severe and damaging gusts as extremely strong southwest winds become northwesterly.

There will be a risk of coastal flooding at high tide early on Friday morning with the lowest temperatures ranging from 0 to 4 degrees.

The Department of Education has said that there are no plans to close schools in counties impacted by the warnings.

“There is no indication of any school closures required as a result of Storm Eunice at this stage,” a spokesperson for the Department said.