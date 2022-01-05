Covid testing rules for inbound passengers to be scrapped for the vaccinated

THE REQUIREMENT TO have a negative Covid-19 test to arrive into Ireland from abroad is to be scrapped for vaccinated passengers.

The travel rules are set to return to the system that was in place before 5 December, when an EU Digital Covid Certificate was sufficient to enter the country.

The Digital Covid Cert provides a proof of vaccination, but those without proof of vaccination will still be required to provide a negative PCR test taken in the previous 72 hours.

The stricter testing rules were implemented a month ago amid concerns about the spread of Omicron variant of Covid-19. When the new regime came into force it was to be reviewed every fortnight.

Speaking today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the Omicron variant now accounts for about 96% of Covid-19 cases in Ireland. Martin said that regulations to enforce the change will be made in the coming days.

Last month, the European Commission approved new rules which laid out that the EU Digital Covid Cert for the purposes of travel would only be valid for a period of nine months after completion of a person’s primary vaccination series.

It is planned that EU Digital Covid Certs will be updated to reflect booster doses, allowing people travel freely in the EU.

Asked today whether a booster dose will soon be required to enter pubs, restaurants and other indoor venues in Ireland, Martin said this will happen but not in the short-term

“In the fullness of time yes, but not shorter than that. I think the HSE are now working on including the booster within the vaccination record and cert. Government decisions will have to be taken in terms of the policy implication of that but it’s very clear to us that the benefits of the booster are very significant,” he said.