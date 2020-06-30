Health Minister Stephen Donnelly: 'It's important to reopen our economy, but not at the risk of another wave'

IRELAND’S NEW HEALTH Minister Stephen Donnelly has said a debate is ongoing in government about whether legislation is needed to make quarantine for 14 days mandatory for people arriving in Ireland from abroad.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has been “ringing alarm bells” over the last week about international travel.

Dr Holohan yesterday urged people to cancel holiday plans abroad after 24 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland were confirmed.

At a briefing at the Department of Health, he advised against all non-essential travel over the coming weeks and months.

Asked if people should cancel any holiday plans they have abroad, Dr Holohan said:

“We’d like people not to travel, yes.”

“It makes much more sense to not go ahead with that booking and to risk travelling abroad, picking up this infection, risk for you, for any family member you be travelling with or indeed any close contacts you have,” he said.

He said of the 24 new cases yesterday, at least six of the new cases reported today were associated with international travel.

Shortall asked the minister today if legally based supervised quarantine is introduced, would legislation be required. She also asked if the new government would introduce such a measure.

If it is not done, the country is running the risk of re-infection, she said.

Donnelly told the Dáil there is the debate is ongoing “in relation to that question right now”.

‘Step too far’

There had been concerns among some in the last Cabinet that making it mandatory for Irish citizens or visitors into the country to self isolate would be a “step too far”.

The Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has recommended designated facilities might be used for the 14-day period. Ministers of the last government were of the view that it was something that if given the green light would have possibly caused a major split around the Cabinet table.

In what was seen as u-turn on the issue, the former Health Minister Simon Harris this month that “at the moment, I am satisfied with where we are” with the guidance on the 14-day quarantine period.

The government has put the passenger locator form on a statutory footing, meaning it is now an offence for someone to refuse to give their name and address of where they are staying. Gardaí can do “spot-checks” as a result, said Harris, stating he was satisfied that is enough for now.

“I have said I would finalise my position on it this month and if there is a need to do more,” Harris said at the time.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) have previously raised serious concerns with the Dáil Covid-19 Committee in relation to extra powers and laws relating to mandatory isolation.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Donnelly said:

It is, of course, very important that we reopen society and our economy but we cannot do so at the risk of another wave of infection around the country. I ask people to follow the advice of the experts, who have guided us very well so far.

Travel restrictions between Ireland and some other countries will be lifted on 9 July.

A list of ‘Green’ countries and possible air bridges between Ireland and approved countries is also due to be released.

Speaking in the Dáil for the first time as Minister for Health, Donnelly said he is “deeply conscious of the impact of Covid-19 on the people living in our country”.

“We have seen our safe, well-ordered worlds of routine turned upside down. We have lost beloved friends, family members and neighbours and have been unable to mourn them as we want to. We have asked more and more of the people working on the front lines and behind the scenes in our health service.

“We have asked them to work relentlessly in the face of what must have seemed like endless days and nights. I thank every one of them from the bottom of my heart for all they have done,” he added.

Seeking approval for this revised estimate for his new department for this year, Donnelly said the spend on personal personal protective equipment will cost €2 billion.

Donnelly was also asked when the HSE’s plan for reopening services will be published. The minister said it will not be next week, and he is informed it could be “several weeks” before it is released.