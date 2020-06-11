'A terrible tragedy': Tributes paid to 13-year-old boy killed in Co Westmeath collision

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to a 13-year-old boy who died in a collision in Co Westmeath in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The incident happened in the Lisclougher Great area of Delvin at around 2.15am.

A 13-year-old boy travelling in the car was pronounced dead at the scene and he has been named locally as Joseph Anderson from Delvin.

Another male teenager was taken to Mullingar Regional Hospital where his condition was described as critical.

Three other male occupants of the car, all aged in their teens, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

It’s understood the car involved in the incident had come to the attention of gardaí before the collision and a referral has been made to An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSoc).

Tributes have been made over the past day following the death of Anderson.

St Paul’s GFC in Clonmellon, of which Anderson was a member, said in a post on social media: “All who knew him at the club, including team mates and coaches, will miss him dearly, as will the club in general and news of his passing came as great sadness to us all.

“May he rest in peace.”

Delvin GAA also paid tribute to the 13-year-old, and wrote: “Delvin GAA wish to offer our deepest sympathies to Joseph’s parents William and Fiona, his brother William Jnr and all his family. May he rest in peace.”

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Paddy Hill said that the tragedy has been a “big shock to the community”.

“It was a terrible tragedy and I’d like to offer my deepest sympathy to the young boy’s family,” he said.

It’s difficult, it’s a big shock to the community, a terrible shock to the community.

“People are still shocked and numb as a result of what happened. The only thing you could say is it’s a very caring community in and around Delvin and the wider area and I’m sure that we’ll give whatever support we can give to the family over the coming weeks,” he said.

“It’s a very difficult time, the times that we live in make it even more difficult for the family.”

In compliance with current guidelines, the funeral Mass will be for immediate family only and will take place on Saturday morning at 11am. The service will be streamed online.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone with information in relation to the collision, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage of the area between 1.45am and 2.30am yesterday, to contact them at Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.