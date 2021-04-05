Book of condolence opens for shopkeeper who died after chasing thief

A BOOK OF condolences has been set up at a Centra shop in Drumcondra in Dublin after a popular shopkeeper died suddenly after chasing a shoplifter.

Flowers and cards have been placed at the shop on Drumcondra Road Lower following the death on Saturday of Akram Hussein.

Among those paying tribute to the native of Bangladesh was six-year-old Luna Allen who attached a letter to the door of the shop. In the letter her family praised Akram, who passed away in the Mater Hospital after he became unwell after chasing a shoplifter.

In the letter Luna’s mother, who didn’t give her name, said that Akram had watched her daughter grow up.

“You always had a smile on your face and were always friendly. You saw my daughter grow and were always so kind to her. You’d hug her and give her a little treat along with a smile. Thank you for all your loving kindness to me and my daughter Luna. May you sleep tight.”

Gardaí were called to the scene of a robbery at the shop shortly after 9am on Saturday.

A teenager took a number of items from the shelf of the store. Akram and another staff member gave chase.

However, the shopkeeper, who is understood to have been in his 40s, suffered a health episode and returned to the shop where an ambulance was called. He passed away shortly afterwards in hospital.

A number of politicians including Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin have paid tribute to Akram.

Solicitor Frank O’Doherty tweeted that Akram displayed the virtues of “an old fashioned shop keeper in the best sense.”

“Kind to all but particularly to the young and older customer. Ever ready to help with a keen wit and ready smile. Drumcondra will miss you Akram.”

The owners of the Organic Wholefoods Small Changes’ store in Drumcondra tweeted that Akram would never pass them by “without saying a heartfelt and jolly hello. A kind, gentle caring man and a devastating loss to the Drumcondra community.”

Historian at Maynooth University Elizabeth Boyle tweeted that Akram had brightened up her mornings.

“I’ll miss the daily nagging about forgetting my coffee loyalty card. Heartbreaking news. He was a pillar of the Drumcondra community.”