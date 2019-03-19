'We will never forget you': Tributes to teenagers killed in crush outside Tyrone hotel

Lauren Bullock, Connor Currie (top right) and Morgan Barnard (bottom right) were killed in the incident on Sunday night.

Lauren Bullock, Connor Currie (top right) and Morgan Barnard (bottom right) were killed in the incident on Sunday night.

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to the three teenagers who were killed in a crush outside a hotel in Tyrone ahead of a St Patrick’s Day disco.

17-year-old Lauren Bullock, 16-year-old Connor Currie and 17-year-old Morgan Barnard have been named as the three young people who lost their lives in the incident outside the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on Sunday night.

Euphoria Allstar Chearleading group said everyone who knew Lauren, one of their senior athletes, was devastated by the news.

Her coach wrote on the group’s Facebook page:

“My heart is broke writing this. You where the most down to earth, beautiful soul and our Coral team will never be the same without you. You where an incredible cheerleader and were the back bone of our team.

I honestly cant put into words how much you will be missed. Thank you Lauren for giving me the pleasure of coaching you all this time. We love you Lauren, your now shining over us all. We will never forget you. The brightest purple star in the sky.

Connor Currie’s GAA club, Edendork Gac, said the club and community are “deeply saddened”. They described him as a “much loved and highly thought of player”.

“Connor will forever be remembered with the greatest affection by all associated with our club and indeed the wider Edendork community.

“We are all in shock at Connor’s untimely passing, to lose a dear friend and team mate is one of the most difficult life experiences you will have to face.”

Connor and Morgan Barnard both attended the St Patrick’s Academy and the school yesterday held a prayer service and made counsellors available to support pupils.

“We pray for the happy repose of the souls of Connor, Morgan and Lauren and offer our deepest condolences to their families. We pray, also, for all in our school and in the wider community who have been affected by this terrible tragedy,” the school said.

President Michael D Higgins has also offered his condolences to the families affected by the tragedy.

“As President of Ireland may I express what I know is the shared grief of the people of Ireland at the terrible loss of life of young students in the tragedy that took place in Cookstown, County Tyrone on St Patrick’s Day,” he said.

“May I offer, in particular, my condolences to the families of the victims and to the pupils of the schools in Dungannon that I visited recently.”

‘Frightening’

The PSNI has appointed a major investigation team to establish the full circumstances of the incident. Assistant chief constable Alan Todd said there will be “potentially hundreds of witnesses”.

Other young people who were caught up in the crush have already been sharing their experiences, with one yesterday describing the incident as “the most traumatic, frightening and stressful moment of my life”.

She and the two friends she went to the disco escaped without injuries but she knew Morgan Barnard, one of the teens who was killed in the incident.

She said everyone had gone there for an enjoyable night, “but unlike the rest of us, they didn’t make it home”.

Detectives are asking any young people who were at the Greenvale hotel to get in contact with them.

“I can understand that there may be some reluctance to contact police if you are underage, but please do not be concerned,” Todd said.

“We are investigating the deaths of three young people, young people just like you. That is our focus. We want to be able to give their families answers and your recollection of the events as they unfolded is crucial.”