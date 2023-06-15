'Horrific and tragic': Tributes paid as woman (40s) dies after being hit by train in Co Sligo

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid after a woman in her 40s died after being hit by a train in Co Sligo yesterday.

A second woman in her 20s was hospitalised with serious injuries. She was taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment.

It’s understood that the women attempted to jump clear of the train but that they were hit.

The incident involved the 3.05pm service from Sligo to Dublin and occurred at around 4pm on the train line at Knocks Park, Ballisadare, Co. Sligo.

Around 100 people were on board the train when the incident happened, officials said.

The train line has reopened this morning and Irish Rail said a full schedule of services will operate today on the Sligo to Dublin Connolly route.

In a statement yesterday evening, Sligo-Leitrim TD Martin Kenny extended his sympathies and condolences to the people affected by the incident.

“I want to extend my sympathies to the family, friends and community of the lady who has tragically lost her life this evening in Sligo,” said Kenny.



“I am sure the people of the northwest will join me in extending our thoughts to the young lady who was also seriously injured in this collision, as she is treated for serious injuries this evening.”

He commended the “quick action of emergency services in attending the scene so promptly”.

He added: “This incident will lead to a difficult time ahead for the family and friends of those involved. As a community, we must come together and support them in any way possible.”

Independent TD for the area Marc MacSharry said he has been left shocked by “this horrific and tragic accident”.

He said his thoughts and prayers are with the family of the women, as well as Irish Rail staff and the passengers.

With reporting by Eimer McAuley, Diarmuid Pepper and Press Association