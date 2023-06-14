Woman in her 40s killed after being struck by train in Co Sligo, second woman injured

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 33 minutes ago
A WOMAN IN her 40s has died after being hit by a train in Co Sligo, while a second female in her 20s has been hospitalised with serious injuries.
It’s understood that the women attempted to jump clear of the train but that they were hit.
The incident involved the 3.05pm service from Sligo to Dublin and occurred at around 4pm on the train line at Knocks Park, Ballisadare, Co. Sligo.
The body of the deceased woman is still at the scene.
The second woman in her 20s is being treated at Sligo University Hospital.
Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene and Forensic Collision Investigators are en route.
Around 100 people were on board the train when the incident happened, but they have now disembarked for a bus service, officials said.
The train cannot be moved until permission has been granted by gardaí.
Initial reports from the scene had described the victims of the accident as young girls – additional information on the incident was later provided by gardaí confirming the women in question were aged in their 40s and 20s.
- With reporting by Hayley Halpin, Diarmuid Pepper and Press Association
