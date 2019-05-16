This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 16 May, 2019
Trinity College professor missing on Mount Everest a day after reaching peak of world's highest mountain

Seamus Lawless reportedly fell on the mountain at an altitude of 8,300m yesterday.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 16 May 2019, 6:12 PM
1 hour ago 12,090 Views 13 Comments
Seamus Lawless at the summit of Mount Everest yesterday
Image: Twitter/@TCD Dublin
Image: Twitter/@TCD Dublin

A TRINITY COLLEGE professor has gone missing on Mount Everest a day after reaching the peak of the world’s highest mountain.

Seamus Lawless, an assistant professor at the university’s School of Computer Science, was one of four Irish people who climbed the mountain as part of a group called ‘Ireland on Everest’ this month.

The 39 year-old was reportedly part of an eight-member expedition led by Co Down climber Noel Hanna, with the Himalayan Times reporting that he went missing at an altitude of 8,300m after falling near a balcony area while descending.

A sherpa told the same source that other climbers had already descended to Camp IV, but that the status of Lawless, who is originally from Bray, Co Wicklow, is still unknown.

In a statement this evening, a spokeswoman for Trinity College expressed hope that he would be found safe.

“Seamus and his family are in our thoughts during this extremely distressing time,” the spokeswoman said.

“This morning his family, friends and colleagues shared his joy on reaching the peak of Mount Everest.

“We hope that Seamus is found safely as soon as possible and until then we will be offering any support we can to his family.”

About the author
Stephen McDermott
    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie