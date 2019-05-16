Trinity College professor missing on Mount Everest a day after reaching peak of world's highest mountain

A TRINITY COLLEGE professor has gone missing on Mount Everest a day after reaching the peak of the world’s highest mountain.

Seamus Lawless, an assistant professor at the university’s School of Computer Science, was one of four Irish people who climbed the mountain as part of a group called ‘Ireland on Everest’ this month.

The 39 year-old was reportedly part of an eight-member expedition led by Co Down climber Noel Hanna, with the Himalayan Times reporting that he went missing at an altitude of 8,300m after falling near a balcony area while descending.

A sherpa told the same source that other climbers had already descended to Camp IV, but that the status of Lawless, who is originally from Bray, Co Wicklow, is still unknown.

In a statement this evening, a spokeswoman for Trinity College expressed hope that he would be found safe.

“Seamus and his family are in our thoughts during this extremely distressing time,” the spokeswoman said.

“This morning his family, friends and colleagues shared his joy on reaching the peak of Mount Everest.

“We hope that Seamus is found safely as soon as possible and until then we will be offering any support we can to his family.”