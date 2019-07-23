This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two sets of triplets born in 24 hours in Co Down hospital

All six babies are healthy.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 23 Jul 2019, 10:10 PM
1 hour ago 7,018 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4737101

PastedImage-38353 The four parents and six children. Source: Facebook

A HOSPITAL IN Co Down has passed on its best wishes to the four parents of two sets of triples that were born in the hospital over the course of 24 hours.

The six newborn babies were born in maternity unit of the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald to parents Brendan and Kirsty McMenamin and Claire and Johnny Stewart.

The first set came last Tuesday with the arrival of Zoey, Cameron and Brody McMenamin, weighing between 4.7lbs and 5lbs.

PastedImage-24927 Source: outh Eastern Health & Social Care Trust

The next day Annie, Libby and Evie Stewart arrived, weighing between 4.4lbs and 5.1lbs.

Claire Stewart told BBC News NI that it’s a daunting prospect.

“All the staff were talking about the fact that another lady had delivered triplets just the day before our three girls arrived, so it seemed to be a big novelty and something that doesn’t happen everyday,” she said.

PastedImage-66989 Source: outh Eastern Health & Social Care Trust

“I’ve mixed emotions about getting home, I’ll be delighted to have the girls together and us in our home as a family, but it’s also really nice have the nurses her and their support has been an amazing help and support. So there is excitement and fear about landing home with the girls.”

The odds of having triplets are about one in 4,400 births, according to Twins UK.

