Two sets of triplets born in 24 hours in Co Down hospital

The four parents and six children. Source: Facebook

A HOSPITAL IN Co Down has passed on its best wishes to the four parents of two sets of triples that were born in the hospital over the course of 24 hours.

The six newborn babies were born in maternity unit of the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald to parents Brendan and Kirsty McMenamin and Claire and Johnny Stewart.

The first set came last Tuesday with the arrival of Zoey, Cameron and Brody McMenamin, weighing between 4.7lbs and 5lbs.

Source: outh Eastern Health & Social Care Trust

The next day Annie, Libby and Evie Stewart arrived, weighing between 4.4lbs and 5.1lbs.

Claire Stewart told BBC News NI that it’s a daunting prospect.

“All the staff were talking about the fact that another lady had delivered triplets just the day before our three girls arrived, so it seemed to be a big novelty and something that doesn’t happen everyday,” she said.

Source: outh Eastern Health & Social Care Trust

“I’ve mixed emotions about getting home, I’ll be delighted to have the girls together and us in our home as a family, but it’s also really nice have the nurses her and their support has been an amazing help and support. So there is excitement and fear about landing home with the girls.”

The odds of having triplets are about one in 4,400 births, according to Twins UK.