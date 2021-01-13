#Open journalism No news is bad news

YouTube suspends Trump’s account due to concerns about 'ongoing potential for violence'

The video sharing website said it will also disable comments on the US president’s channel “indefinitely”.

By Press Association Wednesday 13 Jan 2021, 7:22 AM
52 minutes ago 2,650 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5323477
Image: Shutterstock/Bloomicon
Image: Shutterstock/Bloomicon

YOUTUBE IS SUSPENDING US President Donald Trump’s account for “a minimum of seven days” due to concerns about “the ongoing potential for violence”, the video sharing website said.

The company announced the news in a pair of tweets today.

“After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J Trump’s channel for violating our policies,” YouTube said in a statement on Twitter.

“It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a *minimum* of 7 days.

“Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we’ve done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section.”

The move comes after fellow social media giants Facebook, Instagram and Twitter decided to remove the president’s accounts in the wake of last week’s attack on the US Capitol by a mob of Trump’s supporters.

Twitter said in a statement on its blog on Friday it had decided to take action against Trump’s account after a review of two of the president’s tweets posted that day found they had violated its glorification of violence policy.

Meanwhile Facebook last Thursday suspended Trump’s account through to January 20, the day of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, and possibly indefinitely.

Some prominent political figures have expressed concern over the suspension of Trump’s social media accounts, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel calling it “problematic”, while British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the move “raises a very important question” about social media companies “taking editorial decisions”.

