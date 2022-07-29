Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Donald Trump set to return to Ireland next month for golfing trip to Doonbeg

By Pat Flynn Friday 29 Jul 2022, 12:33 PM
16 minutes ago 1,390 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5828958
Trump in Shannon Airport in 2019.
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

FORMER US PRESIDENT Donald Trump looks set to visit his family’s west Clare golf resort late next month.

Trump last visited his property in Doonbeg during an official visit to Ireland as US President in 2019.

Before that, Trump travelled to Clare on several occasions in a private capacity. His last private trip was in June 2015 when he also stayed at the Trump property in Doonbeg.

It had been reported that Trump wanted to travel to Ireland in January of last year ahead of the inauguration of his successor President Joe Biden. At the time however, the world was in the midst of a global pandemic and travel to Ireland was only allowed for “essential” purposes.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

It’s expected Trump will arrive in Ireland on 27 August and stay at his Doonbeg hotel for two nights when security is expected to be tight.

Former US presidents receive Secret Service protection after they leave office unless they decline the privilege. It’s expected that Trump will travel with a secret service security detail.

Additional security arrangements are expected to be put in place in Ireland with members of An Garda Síochána’s National Crime and Security Intelligence Service and Emergency Response Unit likely to be deployed.

While there will most likely be some security measures around the hotel and golf course, it’s not expected there will any road closures or major disruption to traffic.

playing-the-final-hole-at-links-golf-resort-at-trump-lodge-at-doonbeg Trump International Golf Links in Clare. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Trump is currently under the spotlight for his actions during the insurrection at the Capitol building in Washington on 6 January 2021.  Trump has been accused of “supreme dereliction of duty” and of inciting those riots.

The one-term US president failed to be re-elected in November 2020 and was defeated by the current President Joe Biden. Trump has repeatedly suggested that he may seek to again for the office again in 2024 but has not yet confirmed his intentions. 

In the past week, Trump has provoked further controversy in the US as a one of his golf courses in New Jersey is playing host to a professional golf tournament that is backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

- With reporting by Rónán Duffy

Pat Flynn

