Dublin: 4 °C Friday 7 June, 2019
Trump set to finish off Irish visit with a round of golf at his resort before returning stateside today

He attended a formal dinner at his Doonbeg resort last night while a protest took place in Dublin.

By Conor McCrave Friday 7 Jun 2019, 6:30 AM
28 minutes ago 1,470 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4671138
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump will finish off his European tour of Britain, France and Ireland with a round of golf in Clare today. 

Trump returned to his Doonbeg Golf Resort following the D-Day commemorations in Normandy in the north of France yesterday.

Last night he attended a dinner at his five-star hotel where the Irish Ambassador to the US Dan Mulhall and Fine Gael TD John Deasy were due to attend. 

With no official engagements planned it is expected the president will play a round of golf at the hotel before climbing aboard Air Force One and returning stateside. 

As Trump attended the formal dinner in Clare, the largest Trump protest to be hosted in Ireland during his visit took place at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin. 

A number of TDs including Green Party leader Eamon Ryan and Labour senator Aodhán O’Riordáin attended the protest. 

The famous ‘Trump baby’ was also imported from Britain and raised over Parnell Square during the protest.  

Once Trump leaves the country, the security operation will be wound down after 1,500 uniformed Gardaí, along with 500 special unit Gardaí, were drafted in from western, southern, south-eastern and Dublin regions to tighten security around Clare.

The US president was welcomed by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar when he arrived following a two-day state visit to the UK on Thursday. 

During a press conference, he told reports that Varadkar was “doing a great job as prime minister” and that Brexit would be “very good” for Ireland. 

