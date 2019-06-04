Nigel Farage says Donald Trump 'is loving his trip' after the pair meet in London

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has met with leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage in London.

The meeting took place this afternoon at Winfield House, the residence of the US Ambassador to the UK, after Trump had met earlier today with Prime Minister Theresa May.

Farage tweeted following the meeting, confirming it took place.

“Good meeting with President Trump – he really believes in Brexit and is loving his trip to London,” Farage said.

Ahead of leaving for the UK, Trump said that he had a “very good relationship” with Farage and told The Sun that he should be used as part of Brexit negotiations.

The pair were previously pictured after Trump’s election in front of a gold-plated lift inside Trump Tower in New York.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage arriving at the ambassador's residence. Source: PA Images

During a press conference with May today, Trump called opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn “somewhat of a negative force”.

Corbyn addressed an anti-Trump protest in London today.

The US President has been in the UK for a State visit that included a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II.

Trump will fly to Ireland tomorrow and is expected to meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Shannon.

Trump will then fly by helicopter to his hotel in Doonbeg where he will stay overnight.

He will then head to France for World War II commemorative events the following day, before returning to Doonbeg for another overnight stay.