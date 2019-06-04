This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 4 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nigel Farage says Donald Trump 'is loving his trip' after the pair meet in London

Trump is due to fly to Ireland tomorrow.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 4 Jun 2019, 6:03 PM
1 hour ago 7,600 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4667899
A manner holds a banner at a Trump protest in London.
Image: PA Images
A manner holds a banner at a Trump protest in London.
A manner holds a banner at a Trump protest in London.
Image: PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has met with leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage in London.

The meeting took place this afternoon at Winfield House, the residence of the US Ambassador to the UK, after Trump had met earlier today with Prime Minister Theresa May.

Farage tweeted following the meeting, confirming it took place.

“Good meeting with President Trump – he really believes in Brexit and is loving his trip to London,” Farage said.

Ahead of leaving for the UK, Trump said that he had a “very good relationship” with Farage and told The Sun that he should be used as part of Brexit negotiations.

The pair were previously pictured after Trump’s election in front of a gold-plated lift inside Trump Tower in New York.

President Trump state visit to UK - Day Two Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage arriving at the ambassador's residence. Source: PA Images

During a press conference with May today, Trump called opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn “somewhat of a negative force”.

Corbyn addressed an anti-Trump protest in London today.

The US President has been in the UK for a State visit that included a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II.

Trump will fly to Ireland tomorrow and is expected to meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Shannon.

Trump will then fly by helicopter to his hotel in Doonbeg where he will stay overnight.

He will then head to France for World War II commemorative events the following day, before returning to Doonbeg for another overnight stay.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie