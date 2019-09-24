This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Democrats to begin impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump - US reports

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will reportedly make the announcement this evening.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 24 Sep 2019, 8:21 PM
Trump and Pelosi shake hands after a Friends of Ireland luncheon in Washington DC last March.
Image: PA Images
US HOUSE SPEAKER Nancy Pelosi is to announce a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, several US media outlets are reporting. 

The New York Times and the Washington Post both report that Pelosi will make the public announcement later following a meeting with her Democrat colleagues.

The significant move comes following revelations about Trump’s dealings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and claims that he pressured him into investigating Joe Biden’s son.  

Democrats have previously mulled impeachment proceedings over Trump’s alleged dealings with Russia but Pelosi had stopped short of initiating them. 

For a US president to be successfully impeached and removed from office, the article or articles of impeachment must be passed by a simple majority in the House of Representatives and a two-thirds majority in the Senate.

While Democrats control the House, Republicans have a majority in the Senate and Pelosi has been reluctant to proceed until she was confident there was evidence she felt Republicans could not ignore.

The announcement does not automatically mean that the House will vote to impeach Trump but the inquiry suggests that Pelosi is preparing for such a vote. 

