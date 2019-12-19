This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 19 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donald Trump has been impeached by House of Representatives in historic vote

The Republican-dominated Senate will now open a trial in January and is all but certain to acquit the president.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 19 Dec 2019, 1:35 AM
25 minutes ago 1,618 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4940172

dc-us-president-donald-j-trump-departs-the-white-house US President Donald Trump walking across the South Lawn of the White House before departing to Michigan for a rally this evening Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

DONALD TRUMP HAS become the third US president in history to be impeached by the US House of Representatives, setting up a Senate trial on removing him from office.

The House first voted to approved the first article of impeachment charging Trump with abuse of power for conditioning military aid and a White House meeting on Ukraine’s announcing investigations into Democrats ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

This was voted 230 to 197 in the Democratic-controlled House.

A majority of the House then approved the second article of impeachment facing Trump – which charges him with obstructing Congress for refusing to cooperate with the inquiry and ordering other officials not to appear.

The Republican-dominated Senate will now open a trial in January and is all but certain to acquit the president.

Trump has repeatedly assailed the process and the Democrats conducting it. 

Republicans in Congress reject the impeachment unanimously. Democrats overwhelmingly support, but leaders are concerned over the possibility that several legislators may break ranks and vote no out of fear of retribution from pro-Trump voters in swing districts back home.

Speaking at a rally in Michigan this evening as the vote was carried out in the House, Trump slammed the Democratic Party as being “consumed with hatred”. 

“While we’re creating jobs and fighting for Michigan, the radical left in Congress is consumed with envy and hatred and rage, you see what’s going on,” Trump said. 

Related Read

18.12.19 Pelosi says Trump gave Democrats 'no choice' as House heads for historic impeachment vote

“These people are crazy.” 

Trump added that the Democratic Party was “trying to nullify the ballots of tens of millions of patriotic Americans.” 

More to follow…

Includes reporting by © AFP 2019  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie