Trump says he 'had nothing to do with' Pence decision to stay at Doonbeg resort

A spokesperson for Pence last week said the decision was made at the “suggestion” of the president.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 9 Sep 2019, 4:14 PM
57 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4801819
Image: PA
Image: PA

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has said he had “nothing to” with Vice President Mike Pence’s decision to stay overnight at his resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare, on his recent visit to Ireland.

The US House Oversight Committee is investigating Pence’s decision to stay at the golf resort during his two-day trip. Pence’s spokesman said they decided to stay at Trump International Golf Links at the “suggestion” of the president, rather than using a hotel in Dublin.

Democrat Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings on Friday said it appeared that Trump was profiting personally from the Vice President’s trip, given all the government funds spent at the resort to house his sizable entourage.

“The committee does not believe that US taxpayer funds should be used to personally enrich President Trump, his family, and his companies,” Cummings said in a statement.

Cummings said the bill for the trip could be “significant,” given the estimated $3.6 million (€3.2 million) of taxpayer money spent when Trump stayed at the Doonbeg resort in June.

This is the second probe opened in the past two weeks of the White House’s official use of the President’s properties.

The Air Force has also ordered a review of all international layover stays after it emerged a crew stayed at Trump’s Turnberry resort in Scotland during a refueling stop.

This afternoon Trump contradicted the position of his vice president’s spokesperson, denying he had suggested Pence stay at Doonbeg:

The US president also said he did not know anything about an Air Force plane landing at an aiport near the Turnberry resort and the crew staying there overnight, though he added they “have good taste!”. 

“Nothing to do with me,” Trump tweeted. 

